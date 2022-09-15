Delhi Excise Case: BJP Releases 2nd 'Sting' Video, Sisodia Alleges Conspiracy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 15 September, released another purported "sting" video to substantiate the allegations that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reaped benefits of the now defunct Delhi excise policy.

This is the second time that the BJP has released a "sting" video in connection with the alleged scam.

The video, released on Thursday, purportedly shows an accused in the case, named Amit Arora, claiming that the Delhi government "fixed commissions" for licenses and used the money for elections in Goa and Punjab.