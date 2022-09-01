Delhi Returns to Old Excise Policy, Government-Run Liquor Vends Open Doors

Those fond of liquor may also find many of their favourite brands missing from the shop shelves as just 130 IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) and 230 foreign brands have been registered so far by the Excise department.

The return of old excise policy, which was in force before 17 November, 2021, also means that discounts offered by private vends on liquor brands and schemes like one-plus-one free and one-plus-two free become a thing of the past for Delhi.