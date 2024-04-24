Darjeeling Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will There Be a Split in the Gorkha Vote?

When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto on 14 April, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, something that was conspicuously absent from its list of poll promises was the issue of 'Gorkhaland'.

The promise of a separate state (demanded by the Nepali-speaking Gorkha community) is a key plank of the saffron party and that has contributed heavily to its popularity in the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency that the BJP has successfully retained since 2009.

In fact, in the 2019 general elections, Raju Bista, who is the sitting MP from the region and is seeking a re-election this year, won by over four lakh votes – among the highest winning margins in West Bengal.