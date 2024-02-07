'She Moved Out for Better Job Options': Kin of Darjeeling Woman Raped in Delhi

"My niece decided to move out of Darjeeling to earn a living and fend for herself and her two-year-old daughter. She wanted to provide a good life for her daughter as she is separated from her husband and did not want to be dependent on him," Gangamaya Ghising (name changed), a resident of West Bengal's Darjeeling, told The Quint over the phone.

Ghising's 30-year-old niece was allegedly raped and tortured by a man she befriended online at his apartment in South Delhi's Neb Sarai. She was taken to AIIMS, Delhi, and later to Safdarjung Hospital, where she is currently being treated.

The Neb Sarai Police on Sarurday, 3 February, arrested 28-year-old Paras, an Uttarakhand native who worked as a cook at a dhaba, in connection with the crime. He has been charged with rape, sodomy, and causing harm.