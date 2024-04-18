The 5 Key Aspects of Congress Party's Nyay Patra

According to a December 2023 report from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations ( FAO ), in 2021, approximately 3.1 billion individuals worldwide could not afford a nutritious diet, with 45 per cent of them residing in southern Asia. The report highlights that nearly three-quarters of the Indian population struggled to afford a healthy diet in 2021, placing India behind neighbouring countries like Bangladesh (66 per cent) and Sri Lanka (56 per cent).

A 2020 analysis conducted by Jean Drèze, Reetika Khera, and Meghana Mungikar, revealed that the PDS excludes over 100 million people due to outdated population data used by the Union government, which relies on the 2011 Census figures. These figures are now more than twelve years old. Consequently, PDS coverage will be expanded based on updated population statistics, pending the completion of the Census.