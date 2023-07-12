Bengal Panchayat Polls: Mamata, TMC Trounce Modi-Shah in Key Battle Before 2024

The West Bengal Panchayat polls outcome has wrecked the Bharatiya Janata Party’s high hopes of winning 35 out of 42 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to make up for anticipated deficits in Bihar and Karnataka. This is the real significance of Bengal rural bodies’ poll results for national politics ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections and is bound to raise the morale of Opposition forces trying to unite against many odds.

The sweeping and clear-cut rural verdict, especially of women voters, in favour of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress indicates that Amit Shah’s fervent appeal in April to the Bengal electorate to give the BJP more than 35 seats in 2024 to ensure a third prime ministerial term for Narendra Modi is most likely to remain just that – an appeal.