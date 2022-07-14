'Emergency' Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Sinks Into the Skin of Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut in the first look teaser of 'Emergency'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The first look teaser for Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency, was released on Thursday, 14 July. Directed and co-written by Kangana, the film is a biographical drama inspired by the real-life of India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Co-written by Ritesh Shah, the film is also made under the actor's own production banner, Manikarnika Films.
The teaser begins with a scene set in Washington DC, 1971. A man can be seen standing in a humongous office, where he attends a phone call. Soon, he approaches a woman, who is looking through some files on the other end of the office, and asks her if President Nixon can address her as 'Madam.'
The video then reveals the first look of Kangana as the Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. As Kangana completely sinks into the skin of the politician, she replies to the man, "America ke president ko keh dena, ki mujhe mere daftar mein sab 'madam' nahin, 'sir' kehte hain." (Tell the President of America, that people in my office don't refer to me as 'madam'. They call me 'Sir.
Everything from Kangana's prosthetics and make-up to her attire and pious, makes it hard not to believe that she's the former PM of India, Indira Gandhi.
Talking about her film Emergency, Kangana shared, "Emergency reflects one the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story. Moreover, playing a public figure on screen is always a challenge because one has to get the look, the characteristics and the persona right. I spent a significant amount of time researching the subject and once I felt I had enough ammunition, I commenced the film’s shoot.”
The film is slated for its theatrical release next year, in 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)