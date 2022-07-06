‘Working With Kangana Was a Massive Mistake’: Hansal Mehta on His Film ‘Simran'

In his recent interview, filmmaker Hansal Mehta opened up about his experience working with actor Kangana Ranaut, for his 2017 directorial film Simran, in which she played the lead role. Talking about the actor, Hansal shared that although she's a "big star and a really good actor" they did not gel well, and "working with her was a massive mistake" for him.

Simran, was loosely inspired by the real-life story of Sandeep Kaur, who started robbing banks after she lost all her money in gambling.