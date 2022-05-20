Review: Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' is All Sound & No Sense

The film follows special Agent Agni (Kangana Ranaut), a spy, who is tasked with finding and bringing down Rudaveer, an international human trafficker who operates out of Bhopal. Rudraveer is played by a heavily- tattooed Arjun Rampal. Arjun essays his role with conviction and does his best to embrace Rudraveer's manic ways, but the lack of a well-sketched out character betrays him.

As Agni embarks on this mission and comes face-to -face with Rudaveer, she discovers a truth that connects her past to him.

We also have Divya Dutta essaying the role of Rohini, a victim of sex trade herself and who is currently Rudaveer’s girlfriend and aide. The actor yet again proves that she can play any role to perfection. The scenes between Agni and Rohini give the film a slight facelift.