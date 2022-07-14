'Emergency' Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Sinks Into the Skin of Indira Gandhi

Talking about her film Emergency, Kangana shared, "Emergency reflects one the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story. Moreover, playing a public figure on screen is always a challenge because one has to get the look, the characteristics and the persona right. I spent a significant amount of time researching the subject and once I felt I had enough ammunition, I commenced the film’s shoot.”

The film is slated for its theatrical release next year, in 2023.