Kodanad Murder & Heist Case: TN Police Continues Questioning Sasikala on Friday

A special team from the Tamil Nadu Police continued questioning All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s former general secretary VK Sasikala over the Kodanad heist and murder case for the second consecutive day on Friday, 22 April.

The six-member team led by Western Zone Inspector General, R Sudhakaran, and comprising five other officers, had questioned Sasikala at her T-Nagar residence for more than six hours on Thursday.

Sasikala, who was the close aide of late chief minister Jayalalithaa, told reporters on Thursday evening that she would address the media in detail about the interrogation after Friday's questioning.