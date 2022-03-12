Karnataka Jail Perks Case: Court Grants Bail to Ousted AIADMK Leader Sasikala

Sasikala, her relative Ilavarasi and others were present in the court.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau Court on Friday, 11 March, granted bail to ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, the close aide of late Tamil Chief Minister J Jayalalitha and four others in connection with the jail perks case.
Sasikala, her relative Ilavarasi and others were present in the court. The court had directed them to provide bonds of Rs 5 lakh each and asked them to be present for next hearing on 16 April.
The government had formed a team under retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar to probe the matter. The ACB has also lodged a case as allegations of corruption cropped up against jail officers.
The ACB, after obtaining permission from the government, had submitted a charge sheet against the accused – Sasikala, Ilavarasi, and prison staff Gangaraju, Suresh and two officers.
Sources say that Sasikala was allowed to wear her own clothes and she was given a cook. A pressure cooker and spices were found in her cell. She was also provided a separate visitor's room and the corridor in the jail was barricaded for her. She also enjoyed free movement.
The CCTV footage showed Sasikala talking to a visitor for four hours and footage showed Sasikala and Ilavarasi moving out of their block holding a bag, sources said.
The investigation was ordered by then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
(Published in arrangement with IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)