President's Role in IIMs To Increase With New Bill: Will it Dilute Autonomy?

Last week, the Lok Sabha passed a Bill that gives the Centre – among other things – a significant say in the appointment and removal of directors of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

Called the Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, it proposes changes to the IIM Act of 2017, which includes increased presidential powers in the IIMs.

This, however, has prompted experts to ask whether the Bill would maintain the balance between accountability and autonomy of these management institutes in India.

So, what are the amendments that have been made to the IIM Act of 2017? What are the concerns being raised about these changes? The Quint explains.