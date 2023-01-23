WFH Led To Increased Work-Family Conflicts, Faded Boundaries: IIT, IIM Study

The study says that while companies might be saving money by working remotely, a lot of people in the working sector are not too happy about this. The two institutes tried to analyse how WFH resulted in a blurring of boundaries between work and home, and how it impacted the mental health of the employees.

Experts speak: Rupashree Baral from IIT Madras’ Department of Management Studies was quoted by PTI as saying, "The boundary between work and home was blurred, work affected family life negatively and vice versa, which is known as 'work-family conflict'."