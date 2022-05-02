Despite Odds, Telangana Auto Driver's Son Secures Admission in IIM Ahmedabad

Although, he was born in a family of farmers, Reddy's father chose to work as a autorickshaw driver, as income from agriculture was unpredictable. He, however, left the profession a few years later after he developed paralysis.

Reddy, initially did his schooling till class VII at a Telugu medium school. Thereafter, his father made arrangements and admitted him in a convent school, where he used to pick up and drop children. Subsequently, through scholarships, he studied at a junior college and Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology.

In 2016, Reddy completed B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering. His journey however was not easy after his father fell ill. To pay fees and meet his other expenses, he had to take his community's help and offer tuition classes.

Later on, he was placed in a software company in Hyderabad. Reddy, along with his friends took up entrepreneurship in 2019 to promote terrace garden and farming.

However, COVID-19 reignited Reddy's dream of pursuing higher education. "I worked hard in 2020, and cracked CAT in 2021. It was a dream come true," he said.