Despite Odds, Telangana Auto Driver's Son Secures Admission in IIM Ahmedabad

Image used for representation only.
Despite several odds, Laxmikanth Reddy, son of an autorickshaw driver from Telangana's Godavarikhani has secured admission into Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad (IIM-A).
He started his Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (MBA-PGPX) course at the institute recently, reported Times of India.
Speaking to the publication, Reddy said, that his father had always dreamt of providing him good education at a convent school and wanted Reddy to "make it big" in the corporate world.
Now that the dream has come true, Reddy wants to buy his parents a house as soon as he graduates from IIM-A and earns enough.
Although, he was born in a family of farmers, Reddy's father chose to work as a autorickshaw driver, as income from agriculture was unpredictable. He, however, left the profession a few years later after he developed paralysis.
Reddy, initially did his schooling till class VII at a Telugu medium school. Thereafter, his father made arrangements and admitted him in a convent school, where he used to pick up and drop children. Subsequently, through scholarships, he studied at a junior college and Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology.
In 2016, Reddy completed B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering. His journey however was not easy after his father fell ill. To pay fees and meet his other expenses, he had to take his community's help and offer tuition classes.
Later on, he was placed in a software company in Hyderabad. Reddy, along with his friends took up entrepreneurship in 2019 to promote terrace garden and farming.
However, COVID-19 reignited Reddy's dream of pursuing higher education. "I worked hard in 2020, and cracked CAT in 2021. It was a dream come true," he said.
(With inputs from Times of India.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)