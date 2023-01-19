'Everything Was Normal': Father Claims Foul Play in Death of IIM-Ranchi Student

A second-year Business Analytics student at the Indian Institute of Management-Ranchi (IIM-R), Shivam Pandey was found dead in his hostel room on the night of Monday, 16 January, with his hands tied up.

"He used to say that he would begin his career when I end mine. How can a son like this die by suicide?" asked the 23-year-old student's dejected father Akhileshwar Pandey, who last spoke to his son over the phone the night before his death.