Parliament LIVE: 'Rajya Sabha is Becoming a Subject of Ridicule,' Says Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday, 1 August, in the backdrop of sloganeering by the Opposition that the House is becoming a subject of "ridicule" by the public.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 1 August.
The Bill is expected to replace the Ordinance on the control of services in the national capital.
Dhankhar on Monday, 31 July, had permitted a discussion for a "short duration" to be taken up on the situation in Manipur, but the Opposition objected to it and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Parliament.
Bills listed in Lok Sabha: Jammu and Kashmir Reogranisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constituition (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Bills listed in Rajya Sabha: The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023; Mediation Bill, 2021; Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023;Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023.
The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The AAP issued a whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31 July to 4 August.
Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 12:00 PM amid sloganeering by the Opposition.
Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2:00 PM.
Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he had permitted a "short duration" discussion on Manipur for 2.5 hours on Monday, but it still did not go ahead due to sloganeering by the Opposition.
Several Opposition MPs chanted 'jawab do' (give answers) in the Lok Sabha, allegedly aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose presence they have been demanding in Parliament since the Monsoon Session began.
The sessions of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha began at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, 1 August.
On the tenth day of the Monsoon Session, Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha.
