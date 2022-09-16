In India and the US, Crony Capitalism Rules: Does Biden’s Trump Attack Curb It?

Trump is not the monster. The monster was there before Trump. The monster was, and, is there in Democrats and Republicans. Trump just signals the mask ripped off the monster. Many Americans might not like to have the mask ripped up, but they also know, deep down, that the monster won’t disappear if the mask is put back on.

They suspect that Biden’s criticism will result, at best, on the mask being put back on. The iron fist will slink into silken gloves once again. And the monster will continue to grow under the mask, fed on the myths of selfishness, greed, lack of accountability, deviousness, relentless profit and 'success at any cost' on which capitalist neoliberalism rests in USA and elsewhere. Biden sincerely wants to toss some apples at the deprived, but does he have the guts to shake the apple cart?

(Tabish Khair, is PhD, DPhil, Associate Professor, Aarhus University, Denmark. He tweets @KhairTabish. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)