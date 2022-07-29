US Man Who Threatened To Kill Indian American Congresswoman Charged With Felony

After standing with a pistol outside Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's home and threatening to kill her, a 48-year-old man in the United States has been charged with felony stalking.

The man, later identified as Brett Forsell, also yelled expletives such as "Go back to India" outside Jayapal's residence. He was apprehended on the night of 9 July.

Forsell was charged on Wednesday, 27 July. Allegedly, he had expressed his intent to return to Jayapal's home as soon as he was released on bail.

As per the court documents, the King County Prosecutor's Office had requested $500,000 in bail because Forsell was "likely to commit a violent offence if free in the community."