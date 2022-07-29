US Man Who Threatened To Kill Indian American Congresswoman Charged With Felony
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal expressed gratitude towards the authorities for helping keep her family safe.
After standing with a pistol outside Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's home and threatening to kill her, a 48-year-old man in the United States has been charged with felony stalking.
The man, later identified as Brett Forsell, also yelled expletives such as "Go back to India" outside Jayapal's residence. He was apprehended on the night of 9 July.
Forsell was charged on Wednesday, 27 July. Allegedly, he had expressed his intent to return to Jayapal's home as soon as he was released on bail.
As per the court documents, the King County Prosecutor's Office had requested $500,000 in bail because Forsell was "likely to commit a violent offence if free in the community."
Jayapal released a statement after Forsell was charged expressing gratitude towards the authorities.
"I am grateful to the King County Prosecutor's Office for holding this man accountable for his dangerous actions, to the victim's advocate for her assistance throughout the process, and to the Seattle Police Department, US Capitol Police, and the House Sergeant at Arms for continuing to keep my family, me, and my staff safe."Pramila Jayapal, US Democratic Congresswoman
Threats Against Jayapal
On the night of 9 July, Jayapal and her husband Steve Williamson had heard loud yelling from outside of their West Seattle home. According to the report, Williamson ventured out to the front porch and heard male voices yelling expletives and "Go Back To India".
One of the males got back into a vehicle that the other male was driving and sped away when Williamson opened the door. The voices were also yelling and telling Jayapal to harm herself and calling her a "communist".
While Forsell was apprehended on 9 July, the Chennai-born Jayapal had reported the incident and said there was a similar incident in front of her home on 2 July, according to Tribune India.
As per the court documents, a car had returned and sped through Jayapal's street, revved up the engine and then came to a stop in her driveway that night.
Manifestations Of A"Manic Episode"
Forsell told the police that he used profanities against Jayapal but did not comment about her race or ethnicity. He told FBI agents that he returned to Jayapal's property and was starting to set up a tent across from her home.
However, he claimed that he struggled with mental illness and described his actions as a "manifestation of a manic episode," according to the report.
(With inputs from Tribune India, India West, and American Bazaar)
