Explained: Trans Women Banned From Intl Cricket, as Sports Keep Shutting Doors

Alongside their ruling, the ICC have also listed the reasoning behind their decision. The apex cricket governing body stated that they came to the verdict after a consultation process which lasted nine months, wherein they sought the opinion of cricket’s various stakeholders.

Further, they stated that the decision was taken on the basis of four principles, which are:

Protection of the integrity of the women’s game.

Safety of women’s cricket.

Fairness.

Inclusion.

The review was led by ICC’s Medical Advisory Committee, chaired by Dr Peter Harcourt – who is also associated with the basketball governing body (FIBA), World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).