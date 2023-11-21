Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC Introduces Stop-Clock in ODIs & T20s To Regulate Time Between Overs

ICC Introduces Stop-Clock in ODIs & T20s To Regulate Time Between Overs

ICC has introduced stop-clock in ODIs & T20s to regulate time between overs in int. cricket on a trial basis
IANS
Cricket
Updated:

ICC introduces stop-clock in T20s and ODIs in international cricket.

|

Representational Image

<div class="paragraphs"><p><strong>ICC introduces stop-clock in T20s and ODIs in international cricket.</strong></p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Come December, international white-ball matches will have a stop-clock to regulate the amount of time taken between overs and a team taking more than 60 seconds between two overs will incur a 5-run penalty if repeats the mistake for the third time in a match.

The Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has agreed to introduce the stop clock on a trial basis in men’s ODI and T20I cricket from December 2023 to April 2024.

Also ReadIndia's First Loss at the 2023 ICC World Cup, and the Sound of Silence in Motera
"The clock will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs. If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a 5-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings," the ICC informed in a release on Tuesday.
Also ReadCricket World Cup: Host India Triumphs, Team India Charms, Crowd India Dazzles
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, changes to the pitch and outfield monitoring regulations were also approved, including a simplification of the criteria against which a pitch is assessed and an increase in the threshold for when a venue could have its international status removed from five demerit points to six demerit points over a five-year period.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 21 Nov 2023,08:41 PM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT