Transgender Women Banned From Participating in Female Events by World Athletics

Explaining the decision, the governing body’s president, Lord Coe stated “Decisions are always difficult when they involve conflicting needs and rights between different groups, but we continue to take the view that we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations.”

The previous version of transgender inclusivity guidelines required all transgender females to lower their testosterone level to 5 nanomoles per litre, and stay within that mark for a period of 12 months, to be eligible for participation in female categories. However, the governing body has decided to amend the rules amid ongoing debates.

Barring that, World Athletics has also issued stringer restrictions pertaining to Differences in Sex Development (DSD) guidelines. As opposed to the previous regulations, wherein the maximum plasma testosterone level for athletes was 5 nanomoles per litre, the new guidelines have set the ceiling at 2.5 nanomoles per litre.