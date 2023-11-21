Following ICC’s Ban on Trans Cricketers, Danielle McGahey Announces Retirement

Canadian trans cricketer Danielle McGahey
Image: Instagram/DanielleMcGahey
Following International Cricket Council's (ICC) ban on transgender cricketers from international cricket, Danielle McGahey - who made history earlier this year as the first transgender player to appear in an international cricket match has announced retirement from international cricket.
The 29-year-old Australian-born Canadian player, took to Instagram to share the news with the world.
"While I hold my opinions on the ICC’s decision, they are irrelevant. What matters is the message being sent to millions of trans women today, a messaging say that we don’t belong. I promise I will not stop fighting for equality for us in our sport, we deserve the right to play cricket at the highest level, we are not a threat to the integrity or safety of the sport," he added.
Earlier this evening, the International Cricket Council decided that transgender players and those who have undergone gender reassignment treatment from male to female will not be permitted to play in international women's cricket.
The new policy, which was decided upon following a nine-month process of consultation with the stakeholders in the sport, is predicated on the following principles, which are listed in priority order: safety, fairness, inclusion, and preservation of the integrity of the women's game.
Danielle McGahey—is the first transgender player to appear in an international cricket match.
McGahey met the requirements set forth at the time for gender eligibility in order to play international cricket as a male who transitioned to female. During her six T20I matches, she has amassed 118 runs at a 19.66 average and a 95.93 strike rate.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)