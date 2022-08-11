Explained: India's War on Chinese Smartphone Makers

The Indian government plans to restrict Chinese smartphone brands from selling devices for less than Rs 12,000, Bloomberg reported on Monday, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The restriction, reportedly aimed at helping homegrown brands grow, hasn't been officially announced and there's a possibility that the government might use informal channels to convey the idea to Chinese smartphone makers.

However, Mint reported on Thursday that the government has no plan to restrict Chinese brands in such a manner, quoting top officials.

If this policy does indeed materialise, it will be the latest in a series of decisions that have increased the pressure on Chinese companies, following the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020.