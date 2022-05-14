'Illegal Remittances, Threats of Violence': ED's Case Against Xiaomi Explained

Late April, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), responsible for enforcing economic law in India, froze Xiaomi India's assets worth over Rs 5,551 crore ($725 million).

The agency accused the Chinese smartphone maker of illegally transferring funds abroad. Xiaomi, in turn, said that its transactions are all "legit" and that it is cooperating with the investigation.

However, things took an ugly turn when Xiaomi alleged that its top executives faced threats of "physical violence" and coercion during questioning by ED, according to a court filing seen by Reuters.

ED called this claim "untrue and baseless" and the two are duking it out in court as the investigation continues. Here's a breakdown of the case.