President Joe Biden Signs Bill To Boost US Chips, Compete With China's Industry

Biden said that the money injected into the the bill will help "win the economic competition in the 21st century."

The legislation represents a rare consensus in an otherwise polarised Congress, with several Republicans also pledging support for it.

The bill aims to create jobs and bring about the construction of factories, in addition to strengthening the country's supply chains. It will also provide $52 billion in subsidies and additional tax credits to firms that produce chips in the US.

Semiconductors are extremely essential as they are a central component of thousands of products, from washing machines to sophisticated weapons.

Although semiconductors were invented in the US, the country only accounts for 10 percent of worldwide supply. Also, 75 percent of supplies used by the country come from east Asia, the White House said.