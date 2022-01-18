Chinese Phones Bulldoze Indian Brands, Cut Their Market Share Down to 1%: Report

Chinese smartphone manufacturers are quickly dominating markets in India and abroad, data suggests.

The market share, in volume, of Indian smartphone brands fell to 1 percent in the last six years, while that of Chinese brands jumped to 99 percent, Business Standard reported, citing research firm Techarc.

For reference, in 2015 Indian phones held 68 percent of the market share, while Chinese brands held just 32 percent. In terms of value, Chinese phones now make up about 65 percent of the market.

But it's not just Indian manufacturers, like Lava and Micromax, who are feeling the heat.