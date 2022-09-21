Explained | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: What Is the Places of Worship Act?

A Varanasi district court will begin hearing arguments on the Gyanvapi Mosque case on Thursday, 22 September.

On 12 September, the Varanasi district court allowed the hearing of a petition filed by five Hindu women, asking to be allowed daily access to worship at “a shrine behind the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex” in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The petition asks that the Hindus should be allowed to "worship Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and other visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex” of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

At present, the site is opened to Hindus to offer prayers once a year.

The petition had been challenged by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), under Order 7 Rule 11, saying that it was not maintainable because it went against the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

However, the Varanasi district court dismissed the application by the AIMC and scheduled the hearing of arguments for 22 September (filing of a written statement and framing of issues).

So, what is the Places of Worship Act and how will it affect the Gyanvapi Mosque case?