ED Summons Ranbir Kapoor: All You Need to Know About Mahadev Betting App Case

ED summons Ranbir Kapoor in Mahadev Online Betting App case.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 4 October, in connection with the Mahadev Online Betting App case. According to reports, the actor has been directed to appear before the central agency on 6 October for further investigation.
But why did the ED summon Kapoor? What is the Mahadev Betting App case? Who owns the app, and how does it operate? Here's all you need to know:
The ED summoned Ranbir in connection with the Mahadev Online Book App for reportedly promoting illegal online betting and gaming platforms.
As per reports, Kapoor has appeared in a few advertisements for the online betting platform and has allegedly received payments for carrying out promotional activities for the app.
According to The Indian Express, the ED discovered that several celebrities were endorsing these betting entities and were performing at their functions.
The celebrities would allegedly charge hefty fees in exchange for their services, which were layered through dubious transactions and untimely paid from the proceeds of online betting, the report stated.
The Mahadev Online Book App is an umbrella syndicate that arranges online platforms in order to enable illegal activities in India, like online betting and wagering.
According to the agency, the app provides online platforms for different live games such as cricket, poker, badminton, tennis, football, chance games and other card games like 'Teen Patti' and 'Dragon Tiger'.
As per the probe, the administrators of the app operate a number of closed groups on several instant messaging apps.
They are also reportedly running four to five more such apps that were allegedly making profits of around Rs 200 crore per day.
According to The Indian Express, the ED investigated that the Mahadev Online Book App enrols new users by creating user IDs, where the laundering of money goes through a layered web of Benami bank accounts.
As per their investigation, the platform then advertises contact numbers on websites that can only be approached through WhatsApp to lure people to play and earn profits.
Once a potential user gets in touch, they are given two different contact numbers.
One must be contacted in order to deposit funds and accrue points in the User ID credentials that are used to place bets.
The other is used to get in touch with the website and cash out the earned points into the allocated IDs.
These IDs are generated on the said websites based on the needs and preferences of the bettors.
As per the report, despite initial gains to the user, all these online games are rigged in such a manner that the owners do not lose money and users are always likely to suffer losses.
The app's main promoters are Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who hail from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai and have been reportedly running their operations from Dubai for the past two years.
As per the ED, the app is operated by several panels or branches that are like small franchises sold by Chandrakar and Uppal.
The app is banned in India; however, the duo still operates businesses in a number of other countries.
The app reportedly also has call centres in Nepal and Sri Lanka.
Chandrakar and Uppal have total control over the operations of the app and are the recipients of 80 percent of the profits.
The duo is suspected to have made profits amounting to Rs 5,000 crore through this app.
The wedding was allegedly attended by several high-profile celebrities, including many Bollywood and Pakistani actors, singers, and comedians, who performed at the wedding and are currently under ED's investigation.
Before the ED stepped in, the Chhattisgarh Police cracked down on the case in 2021. According to The Indian Express, so far, 75 FIRs have been registered by the police, and 429 accused have been arrested from across India.
The police also confiscated a total of 191 laptops, 858 smart mobile phones, luxury cars, and other betting-related materials that are collectively worth Rs 2.50 crore.
According to the police, over 3033 bank accounts were used in this racket, out of which around 1035 bank accounts have been frozen after the probe.
The ED has raided the promoters of the apps at 39 locations across Raipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, and Kolkata and seized illegal assets worth Rs 417 crore.
As per the report, the agency is also in the process of issuing Red Corner Notices (RCN) against Chandrakar and Uppal.
A special PMLA court in Raipur has also issued non-bailable warrants against the suspects to get the RCNs issued against them.
