ED Summons Ranbir Kapoor: All You Need to Know About Mahadev Betting App Case

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 4 October, in connection with the Mahadev Online Betting App case. According to reports, the actor has been directed to appear before the central agency on 6 October for further investigation.

But why did the ED summon Kapoor? What is the Mahadev Betting App case? Who owns the app, and how does it operate? Here's all you need to know: