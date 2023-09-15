Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Meet Afghan Cricketer Rashid Khan In New York; See Pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently on a vacation in New York.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently on vacation in New York. Photos of the Bollywood couple are all over the internet as fans keep running into them in the city. This time around, it was Afghan Cricketer Rashid Khan, who ran into the couple and took a picture with them. The cricketer also went on to share the picture on social media.
He wrote a sweet caption and posted the photo, he stated, "With Bollywood’s biggest It was lovely to meet you#RANBIR @aliaabhatt."
In the photo, the Afghan cricketer stood in the middle as Alia and Ranbir posed with him. He was in a black hoodie, while Alia too wore a black T-shirt. Ranbir was dressed in a grey T-shirt.
Take a look:
On the work front, Ranbir's forthcoming release, Animal, was postponed. It was initially aiming for an August release, but will now release in December. Alia on the other hand, is reeling from the success of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh and was directed by Karan Johar.
