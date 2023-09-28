Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Explores an Intense Father-Son Bond

The teaser for Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Animal dropped on Thursday, 28 September.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The teaser for Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Animal dropped on Thursday, 28 September. The day also marks the ace actor's birthday. Starring Anil Kapoor in a leading role as well the film attempts to explore the bond between a father and son - played by Ranbir and Anil respectively.
In the teaser video, Ranbir and his potential love interest, played by Rashmika Mandanna are seen having a conversation. It sets up the plot for the tumultuous relationship between the two. It also highlights the deeply difficult relationship between the father and the son. Ranbir seems to be on a quest to win his father's approval.
Take a look:
The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.
The action-thriller will release on 1 December in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
