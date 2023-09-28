Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Explores an Intense Father-Son Bond

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Explores an Intense Father-Son Bond

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' will hit the silver screens on 1 December.
Bollywood
The teaser for Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Animal dropped on Thursday, 28 September.

The teaser for Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Animal dropped on Thursday, 28 September. The day also marks the ace actor's birthday. Starring Anil Kapoor in a leading role as well the film attempts to explore the bond between a father and son - played by Ranbir and Anil respectively.

In the teaser video, Ranbir and his potential love interest, played by Rashmika Mandanna are seen having a conversation. It sets up the plot for the tumultuous relationship between the two. It also highlights the deeply difficult relationship between the father and the son. Ranbir seems to be on a quest to win his father's approval.

Take a look:

The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. 

The action-thriller will release on 1 December in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

