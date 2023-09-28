'You Legend': Neetu, Karisma & Kareena Wish Ranbir Kapoor on His Birthday

Neetu Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 41 on Thursday, 28 September. The ace actor was flooded with birthday wishes on social media. From wife Alia Bhatt to mom Neetu Kapoor, many expressed their love for the actor.
Neetu took to her social media to express her joy in celebrating her son's birthday. The family seemed to have gathered together on the special occasion and in the photos, we can see, two cakes - one with Alia and Ranbir's wedding photo and the other stating, "Raha's papa." In another Instagram story, Neetu wrote, "Happy Birthday feel grateful for this special human."
Take a look:
Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, posted a childhood photo of her cousin, writing, "Happy Birthday You Legend."
Karisma also posted a childhood photo, in which, she wrote "Happy Birthday Ranbir."
Sona Razdan also posted on his birthday, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE Sweetest SIL."
Moreover, the teaser for his new film Animal also dropped today.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)