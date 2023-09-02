Naresh Goyal, Founder of Jet Airways, Arrested by ED in Alleged Bank Fraud Case

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, 1 September, for allegedly defrauding a bank of Rs 538 crores.

Goyal will be produced before a Bombay PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court on Saturday, 2 September, news agency ANI reported.

The case against Goyal is based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May this year.

