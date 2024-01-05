Disney's Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain: Here's What It Means for Creators

America's beloved cartoon character Mickey Mouse, among other popular works like Peter Pan, Tigger, and Orlando, is now in the public domain. Walt Disney's copyright on the earliest versions of Mickey expired on Monday, 1 January, after a tedious period of 95 years under the copyright law of the United States.

However, Mickey Mouse is still a registered Disney trademark, and the company also holds copyright over the modern versions of the cartoon. Meaning, there are still certain restrictions on how new creators can represent Mickey.

But how do copyright laws and trademarks work in the US? What is a public domain? And how can creators use these famous artworks without the fear of copyright infringement? We explain.