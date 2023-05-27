'The Little Mermaid': Here's Why the Halle Bailey-Starrer Is a Victim of Racism

Walt Disney Studios' latest release, The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, has been courting controversy since the release of its trailer in September 2022.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the film is Disney's first live-action remake of the 1989 Oscar-winning animated musical The Little Mermaid. However, Marshall's portrayal of Ariel, a completely fictional underwater fish woman, as being black has enraged the critics of the internet.

So, what is the controversy surrounding Marshall's film exactly about? What was the origin of Ariel? And is it different from Disney's adaptation? Here's all you need to know: