Here's Why Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Has Been Banned by the Vietnamese Government

Vietnam has banned all commercial screenings of Greta Gerwig's most anticipated film of the year, Barbie. The movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles, is scheduled for a worldwide release on 21 July.

However, just a few weeks before its premiere, Warner Bros' summer flick found itself in a controversy over a scene from its trailer depicting a "somewhat map" of the South China Sea with the nine-dash line, contested by the Vietnamese government.

So, where does the nine-dash line come from? What makes it so controversial? And why is it significant for Vietnam and China? Here's all you need to know: