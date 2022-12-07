Gurinder Chadha's Disney Film: Why an Indian Princess is Vital For the Franchise

Bride and Prejudice filmmaker Gurinder Chadha is all set to introduce an Indian Princess to the Disney franchise. She has been commissioned by the House of Mouse to direct and produce the original musical film.

The Disney Princess franchise started in 1937 with its original animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, introducing the label’s very first princess, Snow White. The film’s popularity among the younger generation soon paved the way for Disney’s subsequent princesses. Ever since, the franchise has been trying to incorporate characters from diverse cultures and races into its films.