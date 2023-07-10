Explained: What Are Dark Patterns? How Are Companies Taking Advantage of You?

Here's a list of 10 of the most common and harmful dark patterns online, so that you can avoid being tricked by companies.
On 30 June, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs announced that it would take strict action against e-commerce giants like Amazon, BigBasket, and Reliance for using manipulative web design in the form of 'dark patterns' on their apps and websites.
In a recent press conference, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh spoke about what led to the government's warning.
"We took a soft approach and told [e-commerce businesses] on June 13th not to indulge in [the use of dark patterns]. On June 28th, we wrote a tough letter and asked them to stop this, otherwise will take action," Singh said.`
The Quint reached out to Amazon but the company declined to offer comments on the matter.
Though the government appears to be cracking down on big tech players, the use of dark patterns is actually commonplace across the online space.
Here's a list of 10 of the most common and harmful dark patterns online, so that you can avoid being tricked by companies.
The term 'dark patterns', also called deceptive patterns, was coined in 2010 by Harry Brignull, a user experience (UX) consultant, when he founded a website dedicated to naming different dark patterns and exposing companies that used them.
In a study published by Northeastern University in October 2021, alarming statistics regarding the usage of dark patterns were found:
95 percent of the top 240 Android apps employed deceptive patterns
Well over 50 percent of major websites used dark patterns
A 2021 Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) study that studied ads published by influencers on social media between 2021-22 also found that 29 percent of these ads had misleading dark patterns.
Another study conducted at MIT in 2020 found that after presenting participants with data collection requests using pop-ups from popular websites, people were anywhere from 8-23 percent likelier to consent to tracking when dark patterns were used in the notices. This proved the highly effective nature of these patterns.
Now that you know how common and manipulative deceptive patterns can be, let's look at some of the most frequently employed ones, using information we collated from Brignull's catalogue.
Confirm-shaming is a tactic used to pressure a user into opting for something, like sharing their contact details or subscribing to a newsletter, by making the other option seem undesirable.
An example of confirm-shaming. The option to opt out of providing an email address is worded in such a way that it mocks and belittles the user.
Fake scarcity works by making it seem like a good or service has limited availability, encouraging users to act quickly out of fear of missing out. This is achieved by displaying misleading information regarding minimal stock or high demand, effectively making the item appear more 'exclusive', when in reality, it is not.
In this example, it is made to seem like the product is highly valued using false information regarding the item's sales and stock level.
Hidden costs, also referred to as 'junk fees' are additional fees or charges that are obscured from a consumer's view until the final step of a product's often lengthy purchase process.
These additional costs are initially omitted to make a product seem much cheaper than it really is, enticing shoppers to click on the item and buy it.
In this example, we see 'service' and 'fulfilment' fees pop up just as the user is about to complete the transaction, making the final price 47% higher than advertised.
Corporations using junk fees will prolong and make inconvenient the process of buying a product, usually requiring the shopper to input an email address, phone number, date of birth, and similar information.
Nagging is a dark pattern that involves repeatedly asking users for the same thing, often through pop-ups or notifications that are disruptive and annoying.
In 2018, Instagram aggressively pestered users to enable notifications repeatedly over months. Users only had the option of selecting "Not Now", which allowed Instagram to simply send the pop-up again another time.
Preselection is the practice of automatically leaving certain boxes ticked, such as consent to use your email for marketing purposes. It's done in the hope that users won't notice and manually uncheck the box.
In this example, the option to receive marketing emails is already selected. Often, a user will not notice or read what they are agreeing to and proceed anyway.
Disguised ads confuse users by purposefully blending the lines between real content and advertising. To increase the chance of users clicking on the ads, advertisements are frequently made to resemble interface elements, related articles, or other relevant content.
An example of an ad disguised as a download button. This is one of the most common implementations of disguised ads, where instead of downloading the program the user wants, clicking the button redirects the user to an external link.
Many websites present consumers with false time limitations, often using countdowns to place a consumer under time pressure and give them a fake sense of urgency.
This is an example of a fake countdown timer that claims a sale will end as it hits zero, prompting users to act quickly.
Visual interference is the act of hiding, obscuring, or disguising important information on a page when it should be displayed clearly. This is most commonly done with legal details, refund policies, or other particulars a website or app may want a user to miss.
Corporations can use small, low-contrast text or put information in places users may not expect in an attempt to conceal info from consumers.
An example from 2019 is when Tesla added an e-commerce feature to their mobile app allowing users to purchase upgrades for their cars. Developers hid information about the refund policy at the bottom of the screen using barely visible text.
The Roach Motel is a deceptive pattern where signing up for a subscription or service is straightforward, but cancelling it is very difficult.
It typically works by requiring users to call customer care to cancel, hiding the cancellation option, and making the process complex and time-consuming.
In June, the US Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon for using dark patterns to trick users, specifically by presenting them with several options to subscribe to Prime and making it harder for them to complete a transaction, according to a report by The Verge.
The e-commerce major was also reportedly accused by the commission of forcing subscribers to go through multiple steps before being able to unsubscribe from Prime.
The sneak-into-basket pattern works by placing an additional, unwanted item in a shopper's basket/cart without their knowledge while using an e-commerce site. If the user does not manually check for and remove the product, it will be unintentionally ordered.
Most of the time, consumers may not even notice an extra product or service by the time they are ready to pay, which means more money for the business.
