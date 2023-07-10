Explained: What Are Dark Patterns? How Are Companies Taking Advantage of You?

On 30 June, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs announced that it would take strict action against e-commerce giants like Amazon, BigBasket, and Reliance for using manipulative web design in the form of 'dark patterns' on their apps and websites.

In a recent press conference, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh spoke about what led to the government's warning.

"We took a soft approach and told [e-commerce businesses] on June 13th not to indulge in [the use of dark patterns]. On June 28th, we wrote a tough letter and asked them to stop this, otherwise will take action," Singh said.`