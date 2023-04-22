10-Minute Delivery Was on a Roll, Until It Wasn't: What Changed? We Explain

In December 2021, Grofers changed its name to Blinkit to reflect its focus on 10-minute delivery. Outlining his vision, CEO Albinder Dhindsa had said, "We saw that this is going to be the future of commerce."

The rebranding not only signaled Dhindsa's ambitions for the startup but also intensified the race to slash delivery time as part of a new e-commerce offshoot called quick commerce.

However, just one-and-a-half years down the road, the winds seem to have shifted. Blinkit's delivery services took a hit in Delhi-NCR after hundreds of delivery partners recently went on strike against a new payout structure that they claimed would eat into their earnings.