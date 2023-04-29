Preparing for Summer Travel? Here's the Centre's Plan to Avoid Crowded Airports

In December, Terminal 3 of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport became a site of chaos and confusion as domestic and international passengers were met with long lines for security checks, delays in boarding, and technical glitches. "The main choking points were at the airport entry gates and the security screening," Air India's former executive director Jitender Bhargava, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi on Thursday, 8 December, had told The Quint.

But the phenomenon was not limited to Delhi. The same story played out at different airports, especially in India's top metro cities – Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Now, with the aviation industry anticipating record demand during the summer months and after, the civil aviation ministry has come up with a three-step plan to tackle airport congestion, according to a report by LiveMint. What is the plan about? How will it help ease congestion? And what exactly is leading to overcrowding of airports at major metro cities? We explain.