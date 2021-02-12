Domestic Air Travel Gets Expensive, Limits on Airfare Up By 10-30%

Welcoming the positive move, airline executives said that the government should soon do away with the restrictions.

A senior official of a low-cost airline told The Indian Express that there’s enough demand in the market to let it decide the air fares. He further said that earlier on, these restrictions were necessary but now they don’t make sense.

“The increase is a relief naturally because we are seeing fuel prices rise and this will allow us to raise base fares as per the new median range,” he was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)