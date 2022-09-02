Germany’s Lufthansa Cancels 800 Flights Amid Pilot Union’s Strike Today

The airline said that the cancelled flights would affect Munich and Frankfurt airports and added that several flights would have to be cancelled on Thursday, 1 September.

"We hope to get back to negotiations as soon as possible," a Lufthansa spokesperson said. "However, we cannot bear the cost increases associated with VC's demands either," the spokesperson added, according to Reuters.

The VC Union's demands are a 5.5 percent raise in 2022 for its more than 5,000 pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.