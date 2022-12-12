Delhi Airport Mess: What’s Causing the Chaos and What Is the Solution?

How we got here: The reason for the hold-up varies depending on who you ask:

1. Tourist footfall saw a boost this year with hospitalisation rates receding since the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Indian Express.

2. Terminal 1 of the airport is undergoing an expansion which has resulted in more passengers flying through Terminal 3, Moneycontrol reported.

3. Tech glitches is another reason that was pointed out by passengers who said that the barcode scanners at check-in points were acting up.