'We'll Protest': Why Bihar's Contractual Teachers Are Opposing Competency Exam

Manoj Kumar, a leader of the Bihar Rajya Shikshak Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti, told The Quint that the government's move has created anger among contractual schoolteachers. "We will be left with no option but to launch a protest if the government does not amend its orders," he added.

The education department has, meanwhile, warned the contractual teachers against staging any protest. Education department's Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak even went on to say they would face legal action and could also lose their jobs if they do so, News18 reported.

So, why exactly are the contractual teachers opposing this move? The Quint explains.