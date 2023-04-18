ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Pics From Apple Store Launch: AR Rahman, Neha Dhupia Pose With Tim Cook
From Boney Kapoor to AR Rahman, many celebrities attended the launch event.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Mumbai for the store launch on Tuesday, 18 April. He met several Bollywood celebrities before and during the events that lead up to the launch. From AR Rahman to Neha Dhupia, many celebrities were present as they posed with Tim.
Take a look here:
Topics: Apple AR Rahman Sonali Bendre
