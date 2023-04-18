In Photos: Band-Baaja, Long Queues Welcome India's First Apple Store in Mumbai

Apple opened India's first official store in Mumbai, bringing its products and retail experience to the heart of India's financial capital.
(Photo: Anjali Palod/The Quint)
Apple opened India's first official store in Mumbai, bringing its products and retail experience to the heart of India's financial capital. Located in the Bandra Kurla Complex area, the store saw crowds of Apple enthusiasts – and a lot of band-baaja.
Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the door of the first Apple outlet in India at 11 am on Tuesday, 18 April.
Cook was greeted by his newest Apple employees – all dressed in green.
People started lining up outside the store much before it was officially opened for public.
Prithviraj, 24, is a student of architecture and was at the outlet to try the entire range of iPads. He told The Quint, “This store is in line with Apple’s international design language, very much like the ones in London and the Silicon Valley. It’s great to have one right here in Mumbai.”
Krish Chandok, 12, was elated to see every Apple product on display and for use. He said, “I am trying to get my father to buy me an Apple iMac for my birthday.”
Two customers checking out an iPad inside the store.
Three youngsters, Mohit, Abhishek, Shivkumar, who were at the store to try gaming on iPhones, said, “It’s great to see each and every Apple product on display – in every colour and variant. It was definitely worth the wait!”
Sajid from Goregaon managed to get the original Macintosh signed by Tim Cook. "I feel amazing. Today is the luckiest day of my life," he told The Quint.
Apple BKC will feature a special series, 'Mumbai Rising', running through the summer. The session brings together local artists and creatives, featuring Apple products.
Store visiters participating in an immersive using type, image, and motion on the first day of the launch. The pop-up is dedicated to Mumbai’s spirit.
A customer while leaving the store praised the staff’s friendliness and the store’s accessibility. “It was a wonderful experience... something I had seen before only in the US,” he told The Quint.
Soon after the launch, Tim Cook shared his excitement on Twitter, saying, "The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India."
The Apple store comes at a time when Apple is commemorating 25 years in India.
A day before the launch, Cook was photographed enjoying vada pav with actress Madhuri Dixit.
