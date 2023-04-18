Inside Pics From Apple Store Launch: AR Rahman, Neha Dhupia Pose With Tim Cook

AR Rahman, Neha Dhupia Pose With Tim Cook
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Mumbai for the store launch on Tuesday, 18 April. He met several Bollywood celebrities before and during the events that lead up to the launch. From AR Rahman to Neha Dhupia, many celebrities were present as they posed with Tim.
Take a look here:
Neha Dhupia and Tim Cook smile as they take a selfie.
AR Rahman and Tim Cook.
Boney Kapoor and Tim Cook.
Rakul Singh is all smiles as she poses with Tim Cook.
Sonali Bendre poses at the apple store.
Rajkummar Rao poses with Neha Dhupaia and others.
