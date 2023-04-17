'It's Delicious': Apple CEO Tim Cook Enjoys Mumbai's Vada Pav With Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit and Tim Cook enjoy a vada pav.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently in India for Apple's first company-owned retail store launch in Mumbai. On Monday, 17 April, actor Madhuri Dixit introduced Tim to the city's favourite delicacy, the Vada Pav. Madhuri took to social media to share a picture of herself and Tim enjoying a Vada Pav at a local eatery in Mumbai's Nariman Point.
Sharing the picture on Twitter, Madhuri captioned it, "Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!"
Thanking the Kalank actor in his response, Tim said, "Thanks for introducing me to my first Vada Pav – it was delicious."
Take a look at their Twitter exchange here:
Apple stores are being launched in India as the tech giant has completed its 25 years in the country.
Earlier on 17 April, Tim tweeted that he will welcome customers to Apple's first store in India, scheduled for its opening at Mumbai's BKC on Tuesday, 18 April. "Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow," he tweeted.
The Mumbai store launch will be followed by a second retail store launch in the country's capital, Delhi, on 20 April.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)