How Has Apple Avoided Mass Layoffs Like Meta, Google, and Microsoft?

From September 2019 to September 2022, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon doubled its employee count. Meanwhile, Meta's employee count grew by 94 percent, Google's employee count grew by 57 percent, and Microsoft's employee count rose by 53 percent.

In real terms, Microsoft added 58,000 employees from 2020-2022, Google added 21,000 employees, and Meta added 13,000.

In the same time period, Apple's employee count only grew by 20 percent, to about 1,64,000 employees globally. Apple's total increase in employees during 2020-2021 was around 17,000. From 2021-2022, it only added 6.5 percent more employees.

This is called lean recruiting process, and helps avoid wastage of time and resources on an employer's part. It identifies parts of the process that will contribute directly to growth and trims out the parts of the hiring process that are wasteful or time-consuming.

The last time Apple witnessed mass layoffs was more than 23 years ago, in 1997, when Steve Jobs returned to the company. At the time, Apple laid off 4,100 employees.