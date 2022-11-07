H-1B Visa Holders in Limbo After Mass Twitter Layoffs: What's Next for Them?

Half of Twitter's workforce – around 3,750 workers – were fired on Friday, 4 November by the company's new boss, Elon Musk.
Foreign nationals in the United States (US) who were sacked by Twitter's new boss Elon Musk find themselves in a tough spot.
Half of Twitter's workforce – around 3,750 workers – were fired on Friday, 4 November, in a shock decision by the eccentric billionaire, leaving them to fend for themselves in a volatile job market.
It is, however, unclear how many such visa holders are among those who have been sacked by Musk.
Foreign nationals working in the US typically have either H-1B, O-1, or L-1 visas, each having a specific set of rules. Let us list the differences between the three sets of visa holders, and highlight the implications of being sacked from Twitter for each of them.
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant work visa which allows companies in the US to hire foreign nationals for jobs that require special technical or theoretical knowledge.
Such visa holders must have a bachelor's degree or an equivalent document to apply for a job.
For a person to get an H-1B visa, their prospective company must first prove that there is a lack of qualified US citizens who fit the role.
If the employment of an H-1B visa holder is terminated, they usually have a grace period of 60 days to find another employer to sponsor them, so that they can continue to stay and work in the US.
One factor that can act as an advantage for H-1B visa holders is that since they have already been counted against the annual H-1B quota, it wont be too difficult for them to secure another job.
However, the fact that they have only 60 days to do so makes the task difficult and their employment in such a short duration uncertain.
Now, here comes the tricky part.
H-1B visa holders whose names have been included in the H-1B lottery in the last six years do not have to wait for the next lottery.
However, the situation is different for those who have not been included in the H-1B lottery in the last six years.
"If an H-1B worker has not been counted in the visa cap in the past six years, and finds a new job only after returning to their home country, they will have to re-enter the lottery pool," LawQuest managing partner Poorvi Chothani was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.
However, this is based on the assumption that the person will be able to sustain themselves financially in the US for the additional time they have been granted, as they will not have the right to work in the country on a B-2 or an F-1 visa.
Such avenues can be availed only to "buy time," and if somebody absolutely does not want to leave the country.
L-1 visas are given to those people who come to the US as part of intracompany transfers, and possess either specialised knowledge or working in managerial positions.
L-1 visas are of two types: L-1A and L-1B
L-1A visas are provided to those transferees who work in managerial or executive positions of a company. These visas are valid for a period of three years, but can be extended to a total of seven years.
L-1B visas are provided to those transferees who work in positions requiring specialised knowledge. These visas are valid for a period of three years, but can be extended to a total of five years.
The situation for L-1 visa holders is far harder compared to their H-1B counterparts.
Since these visa holders are intracompany transferees, their employment cannot be shifted to another employer.
An O-1 visa is given to extraordinarily talented people in the fields of science, education, art, business, athletics, etc. A person who gets such a visa must be recognised nationally or internationally for their talents.
The visa allows such people to come to the US and work on a specific project or participate in an event.
The difference between the O-1 visa and the H-1B visa is that in the case of the former, there is no limit/cap to the number of people who can be provided the visa in a year.
Despite the differences between the H-1B and O-1 visa holders, both groups of candidates get a grace period to look for other employment.
"While H-1B visa holders have a 60-day grace period, it's much more difficult for workers on L-1 and O-1 visas. They may have to leave soon after their employment is terminated, except in rare circumstances," Chothani said.
(With inputs from Forbes and The Economic Times.)
